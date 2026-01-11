Maharashtra To Get AI Tool To Identify Bangladeshi Immigrants: D Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an Artificial Intelligence tool is being developed that will be able to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the state.

Responding to a question about a report that indicated that Bangladeshi immigrants were living in Mumbai and availing government schemes on forged documents, Fadnavis said at NDTV Power Play that an unprecedented number of such immigrants were deported from the city. "We understood their modus operandi - they first come to West Bengal and then prepare fake documents. They then travel to different parts of the country and use various government schemes," he said.

The tool being developed in collaboration with IIT Bombay is working with 60 per cent accuracy, he said. Fadnavis added that it is expected to operate at 100 per cent accuracy in a period of four months.

Speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi and Executive Editor Jitendra Dixit ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, Fadnavis said non-Marathi speakers are completely safe in Mumbai and some elements target people from underprivileged sections for publicity.

Fadnavis said that the NDA government's vision is to develop Mumbai as a vibrant and sustainable city, while detailing plans in the offing to ease traffic congestion in the city.

To Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that the Thackerays can still stop Mumbai, Fadnavis said the BJP is not scared of "empty threats".