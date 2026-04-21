Naga, Kukis Clash In Manipur's Senapati District After Civilians Ambushed

An armed confrontation between Naga and Kuki groups was reported from T Khullen village in Manipur's Senapati district. Initial local inputs suggest that firing broke out amid heightened tension, spreading fear among the locals.

The incident comes in the backdrop of escalating strain between the two communities following the recent killings along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

On April 18, two Naga civilians were ambushed, triggering outrage and shutdown calls across Naga-inhabited areas.

Sources indicated that tension has been building over the past few days, with civil society organisations and insurgent groups exchanging strong statements and accusations.

Reports suggest that confrontations in parts of the Senapati district have been linked to attempts to enforce shutdowns and road blockades called by the United Naga Council in protest against the ambush by suspected Kuki insurgents.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on casualties or the scale of the exchange of fire. Security forces have been deployed to respond to the situation.

The latest incident underscores the fragile security environment in Manipur, where ethnic tensions between Naga and Kuki groups -- rooted in long-standing territorial and political disputes -- have periodically flared into violence.

Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement. Further details are awaited.

In all five Meitei-dominated valley districts as well as Naga-inhabited areas of Ukhrul and Senapati, meanwhile, educational institutions, markets and public transport services remained closed.

Defying curfew, a 7-km torch rally was taken out from Mayai Lambi to Keishamthong in Imphal West district on Monday night. But the march -- largely attended by women's groups -- turned violent and clashed with security forces, sources said.

Protests Over Chief Minister's Visit

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand inaugurated the new BDO office at Wangjing amid much tension as crowds blocked roads from Thoubal, Khongjom and Wangjing, protesting against his visit.

Reports said the Chief Minister had travelled by helicopter to attend the programme and landed at the Assam Rifles camp before proceeding to the venue by road. But the situation had turned chaotic as protesters attempted to stop the convoy near Wangjing Tekcham Leikai, in front of the BDO office premises.

Security personnel had to resort to firing tear gas and reportedly opened fire towards the crowd to disperse them. Tension continues to prevail in the area and further details are awaited.

With an objective to bring governance at the grassroots, the Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh inaugurated Block Development Office of Wangjing-Tentha C.D. Block, Thoubal District, today. Thousands gathered to accord warm welcome to the Chief Minister at Wangjing-Tentha.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that while he faces no hurdles in travelling to hill districts, he was surprised to see opposition to his visit in Thoubal district of the valley. "I recently visited many hill districts and there were no opposition to my visit there. But I am surprised by the protest in Thoubal district against my visit," he said. Any differences can be sorted out by sitting together, he added.