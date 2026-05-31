Manipur Police Flag Disinformation Against Security Forces And Cops, To Take Legal Action

The police in Manipur have flagged social media posts that tried to malign the security forces and termed them "grossly false" and "baseless".

The serious disinformation bid on social media that could harm operations and add to mistrust comes at a time when the common people cutting across community lines in the border state are trying to return to their normal lives and live in peace, officials said.

Unknown suspects opened fire at a village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, the police said. During the incident that happened at 1.45 pm, five kutcha houses were set on fire in the district's Kharam Vaiphei village, they said.

The police and security forces deployed near the village responded to the incident and took control of the situation, they said, adding no one was injured.

Following the incident, posts on social media surfaced linking the incident with the superintendent of police (SP) of the district, 45 km from the state capital Imphal.

The Manipur Police's official X handle shared one such disinformation post by a handle identified as 'DynastyDoungel' and warned of legal action. The police are looking at more such posts on other social media platforms and will take strong action, officials said.

"Posts or statements circulated on social media by any media (or fake) outlet associated with militant groups praising the District SP are baseless and do not arise from the facts of the incident. The charges leveled against the District SP and Security Forces in this post are grossly false," the Manipur Police said, responding to the handle 'DynastyDoungel'.

"Legal action will be initiated against those spreading disinformation through posts or statements during this sensitive time," the police said.

Several cases of violent incidents sparked by disinformation on social media have been reported from across Manipur in the last three years since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The Manipur Police also recently got a new chief, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh, who served in the Union Territory of Ladakh and has extensive experience in counter-insurgency and anti-terror operations.