3 Killed, Houses Set On Fire In Fresh Violence In Manipur

Three people were killed and several houses reduced to ashes as fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in the early hours of Friday after unidentified armed assailants launched a deadly attack on Loibol village under the New Keithelmanbi area.

According to local sources, the assault took place at around 4:10 am, when heavily armed attackers reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on the village, triggering panic among its residents.

The attack was accompanied by extensive destruction, with multiple houses set ablaze during the violence.

The three victims have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.

All three died during the attack, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Security forces were rushed to the area following reports of intense gunfire and arson.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility, local residents have alleged the involvement of armed militant elements.

The latest bloodshed has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Kangpokpi district, which has witnessed recurring episodes of violence amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.

The incident has heightened fears among villagers and raised fresh concerns over the effectiveness of security measures in vulnerable areas.

Additional security personnel have reportedly been deployed in and around the affected region to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Officials are monitoring the situation as tensions remain high in the aftermath of the attack.

