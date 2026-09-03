Myanmar National Arrested With Meth Worth Rs 11.4 Crore In Mizoram

Mizoram Police and enforcement agencies have seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 11.4 crore, along with a large consignment of dry areca nuts and more than 630 litres of locally made liquor in separate operations, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), District Special Branch (DSB) and CID (Special Branch) of Serchhip police seized 14.26 kg of suspected methamphetamine, comprising around 1.5 lakh tablets, at Tuichang bridge in Serchhip district on Wednesday, according to a police statement.

The contraband, valued at Rs 11.4 crore, was recovered from Lalpanliana, a resident of Falam in Myanmar, it said.

The NCB has launched further investigation into the case.

Methamphetamine, also known as meth or crystal meth, is a very addictive drug.

In a separate operation early Thursday, Khawzawl police seized 180 bags of dry arecanuts, weighing about 80 kg each and valued at Rs 36 lakh, from a truck near the outskirts of Chawngtlai village in Khawzawl district, the statement added.

The arecanut consignment and the vehicle have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for legal action, it said.

Police also said that 633.3 litres of locally made liquor was seized from the possession of two persons on Monday during an operation by Lunglei DSB assisted by local vigilantes at Hauruang in Lunglei district.

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