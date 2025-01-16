Myanmar Militant Group Leader Among 5 Arrested In Transnational Arms Bust: Mizoram Police

The leader of a Myanmar-based militant group was among five people who were arrested by the Mizoram Police in what they said was one of the largest arms bust in the northeast state.

The weapons were for trade between the Myanmar-based militant group Chin National Front (CNF) and the United People's Democratic Front, a militant group active in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The police in a statement said the operation highlighted the transnational character of arms smuggling in the region.

"Five accused have been arrested in connection with this arms seizure. Among those detained is a notable leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The arrest of such a high-profile individual is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in the state of Mizoram," the state police said in the statement.

"This operation highlights the transnational character of illegal arms dealings and emphasises the ongoing threats to regional stability... With this catch, a serious threat to regional peace and stability has been neutralised," the police said.

The operation was carried out "in partnership with a sister intelligence agency", the police said. The weapons seized from the outskirts of Saithah village in Mamit district included six AK series assault rifles, over 10,000 rounds and 13 magazines.

A case has been filed.

Mizoram is one of the states in the northeast that shares a border with Myanmar and Bangladesh. With ethnic rebels fighting the junta in Myanmar, over 40,000 refugees have taken shelter in Mizoram. The local population on both sides of the border has ethnic affiliations.