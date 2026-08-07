Rs 45 Crore Meth Seized From Ambulance In Mizoram, Woman Among 3 Arrested

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore have been seized from an ambulance and three people, including a woman posing as a patient, have been arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl district, an Assam Rifles official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted the operation in Seling area on Thursday and seized 15 kg of meth tablets from the ambulance.

Three smugglers, including a woman posing as a patient inside the ambulance, were arrested and the vehicle was seized, the official said.

The seized narcotics, the trio, the vehicle and other seized items were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she said.

Assam Rifles described the operation as one of the significant narcotics seizures in the state, highlighting the continued coordination between the paramilitary force and DRI to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating along the Northeast's international borders.

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