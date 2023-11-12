Drugs Worth Rs 42 Crore Seized In Mizoram, Accused On The Run: Official

Further investigation is underway, the official said (Representational)

A team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized 15.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crore at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, an official said on Sunday.

The person, who possessed the contraband, however, fled from the spot, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team seized the stimulant drug on Friday, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)