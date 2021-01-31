Bihar Man Throws Baby Into Fire After Her Mother Opposes Sexual Harassment Bid: Police

The man allegedly threw a three-month-old baby girl into fire, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly threw a three-month-old baby girl into fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after her mother protested against his sexual advances, police said.

The baby received severe burn injuries in her legs and she is being treated at the Sadar Hospital, they said.

The incident took place in the Bochahan police station area when the woman was sitting outside her home near a bonfire, police said.

The man sat beside the woman and tried to sexually harass her, against which she protested, they said.

Following this, the man snatched the baby from the woman's lap and threw her into the fire, causing severe burn injuries to the baby, police said.

Police official Baidyanath Singh said that a case has been lodged in

connection with the incident.

The man has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), the officer said.

An investigation is on, he added.

The woman's husband alleged that the local police station did not lodge a case at first, following which he approached senior police official Jayant Kant.