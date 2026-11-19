A political confrontation in Kannur, the murder of a young Muslim League worker, allegations of a conspiracy involving senior CPM leaders and a mother's relentless pursuit of a CBI investigation, the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case has travelled a long and contentious legal path since February 2012.

On Thursday, a special CBI court in Kochi convicted 13 people and acquitted 18 others, including CPM leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh.

The Murder That Shook Kannur

The events leading to the 2012 murder began on February 19.

Tension erupted between CPM and Muslim League workers in the Ariyil area of Kannur district. The next morning, a vehicle carrying then CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and Kalliasseri MLA TV Rajesh was intercepted near the Muslim League office in Ariyil.

Around the same time, Shukkoor and his friends were travelling by boat to Cherukunnu Mission Hospital to seek treatment for their companion Ayyoob, who had suffered injuries while playing cricket.

According to the prosecution, CPM workers pursued the group and detained them at a house near Keezhara Valluvan Kadavu.

Shukkoor was subsequently taken to a paddy field at Chulliyode and killed. His companion Zakariya was seriously injured but survived.

Three others: PV Ayyoob, Harris MK and P Abdul Salam, escaped the attack.

Zakariya's statement formed the basis of the initial police investigation.

One of the most contentious aspects of the investigation was the CBI's allegation that Shukkoor's murder had been planned at the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital.

Jayarajan and Rajesh had been admitted to the hospital following the attack on their vehicle.

The CBI alleged that CPM workers contacted the leaders at the hospital and that the conspiracy was formulated in Room 315 before the murder.

In February 2019, the agency filed a chargesheet naming Jayarajan and Rajesh in connection with the alleged conspiracy. Both leaders were acquitted by the special CBI court today.

The case remained politically explosive because of the involvement of prominent CPM leaders and the allegation that the murder had been planned in retaliation for an attack on their vehicle.

For the Muslim League, the killing became a symbol of political violence in Kannur, while the CBI investigation and the prosecution of senior CPM leaders kept the case at the centre of political controversy.

Following the verdict, senior Muslim League leader and minister PK Kunhalikutty announced that the acquittals will be challenged. He said the party would examine the judgment and pursue an appeal, maintaining that Shukkoor had been the victim of a premeditated murder.