Muslim Law Board Thanks MK Stalin For 'Triple Talaq' Bill Demand To Centre

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board today thanked DMK working president MK Stalin for having asked the centre to send the bill that criminalises instant "triple talaq" to a standing committee.Led by Sajjad Nomani, AIMPLB office bearers called on Mr Stalin at his residence in Chennai and thanked him, a party release said.The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28. The bill makes instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' illegal and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband. The offence has been made cognizable and non-bailable.MK Stalin had denounced the centre for the "haste" shown in getting the 'triple talaq' bill passed in the Lok Sabha and wanted it to be referred to a standing committee.