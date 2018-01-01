Muslim Law Board Thanks MK Stalin For 'Triple Talaq' Bill Demand To Centre

Chennai: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board today thanked DMK working president MK Stalin for having asked the centre to send the bill that criminalises instant "triple talaq" to a standing committee.
Led by Sajjad Nomani, AIMPLB office bearers called on Mr Stalin at his residence in Chennai and thanked him, a party release said.
The controversial Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28.
The bill makes instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' illegal and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband. The offence has been made cognizable and non-bailable.
MK Stalin had denounced the centre for the "haste" shown in getting the 'triple talaq' bill passed in the Lok Sabha and wanted it to be referred to a standing committee.