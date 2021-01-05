PM Modi Greets Former BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi On His Birthday

PM Modi greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying he made exemplary contributions as a minister as well as a parliamentarian.

"Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Mr Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

