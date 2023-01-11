Murder Case Filed Against Amrapali Group Managing Director Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma, the managing director of the Amrapali Group, is among six persons accused of the murder of a man in Bihar that took place seven years ago. Dr Sharad Chandra, then a secretary of Balika Vidyapeeth in Lakhisarai, was shot dead at his home in the campus in August 2014.

The Central Bureau of Investigation – which took over the investigation on the order of the Patna high court – said the motive was to take over the land and assets belonging to the educational institution.

"Anil Sharma, MD of Amrapali Group had usurped the trust of Balika Vidyapeeth with the help of Rajendra Prasad Singhania, Dr. Praveen Kumar Sinha, Shyam Sunder Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Singh," the agency has alleged.

Mr Chandra was shot while he was reading a newspaper.

The secretary, the CBI said, was targeted earlier too as he had raised questions about the way the school was run. He was threatened and attacked earlier. His house was damaged and he was shot at, the agency said.