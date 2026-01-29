<i>Gadar</i> Director Anil Sharma Requests Arijit Singh To Return To Playback Singing: "We All Need You Back"

Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with reactions continuing to pour in from actors and musicians alike. The latest to respond is filmmaker Anil Sharma, who penned an emotional note urging the singer to reconsider his decision.

Anil Sharma Reacts To Arijit Singh's Retirement

Reacting to the news, Anil Sharma took to X to express his admiration for Arijit Singh and the impact of his music on audiences and cinema.

He wrote, "#Arijit the true #genius .. most beautiful song u sang for us .. for my movies .. be it #genius TERA FITOOR or #Gadar2 DIL JHOOM. Abhi toh aur bhi bahut se songs mujhko hi nahi, sari industry ko, sari janta ko chaiye tumse .. ummeed hai jald vapas aayoge .. kyunki ek singer ka anand aur jeevan geet gana hi hai .. hv little rest but we all need u back."

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

In his original social media post announcing the decision, Arijit Singh wished his followers a happy new year before revealing that he would no longer be singing for films.

While he did not initially offer a detailed explanation, screenshots allegedly from his private X account soon began circulating online.

Addressing the speculation, Arijit reportedly wrote, "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored."

No No No Arijit ....you cannot do this .... Bro just say it's prank 🥲... #arijitsingh #whoami pic.twitter.com/JrYB7XujHh — VIRENDRA SHAH (@Virendr36129334) January 27, 2026

Arijit first appeared as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, exiting before the finale. His playback debut came in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi, followed by his Bollywood breakthrough in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala Hai Dil from Murder 2.

His recent patriotic track Maatrubhumi, sung alongside Shreya Ghoshal for Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, was released on social media ahead of Republic Day.

