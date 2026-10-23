Mumbai's American School Gets Threat Mail. It Mentions Celebs, A Punjab Link

An American school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) has received a threatening email.

The email mentions Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities.

It also refers to a case linked to Punjab.

Mumbai Police are trying to trace the sender of the email.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier today also received a similar email.

Following receipt of the email, the police carried out a search operation but found nothing suspicious.

A similar threatening email had been received at the Mumbai Press Club in March.

The email claimed that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the building and would explode at 1 pm on March 20, an official said.

The email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying themselves as Neeraja Ajmal Khan.

The sender claimed that as many as 42 "poison gas" devices had been installed inside the building.