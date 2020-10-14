Mumbai Metro Trains To Resume Tomorrow In A Phased Manner

Mumbai metro services to start functioning from tomorrow after Covid break

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from Thursday in a phased manner under its mission ''Begin Again''. The state government has also allowed all state-run and private libraries to reopen from tomorrow. It is mandatory to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the government.

The state government has also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from tomorrow outside containment zones. Local weekly markets, including that of animals, will be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

With an aim to reduce over-crowding, markets and shops will now remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 tests. Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.