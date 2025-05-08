Pak Launches Fresh Attack In Jammu, Other Areas. What We Know So Far

Indian forces have responded to Pakistani firing along the LoC.
New Delhi:
- RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Pathankot have been targeted.
- The Pakistani attack includes drones, missiles and heavy artillery fire.
- Indian interceptor missiles being fired, as seen in visuals posted by residents.
- Heavy shelling reported in most areas along the Line of Control (LoC).
