Pak Launches Fresh Attack In Jammu, Other Areas. What We Know So Far

Information is coming fast, with people sharing videos of what appeared to be Indian interceptor missiles being fired.

Read Time: 1 min
Pak Launches Fresh Attack In Jammu, Other Areas. What We Know So Far
Indian forces have responded to Pakistani firing along the LoC.
New Delhi:
  1. RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Pathankot have been targeted.
  2. The Pakistani attack includes drones, missiles and heavy artillery fire.
  3. Indian interceptor missiles being fired, as seen in visuals posted by residents.
  4. Heavy shelling reported in most areas along the Line of Control (LoC).
  5. Indian forces have responded to Pakistani firing along the LoC.

