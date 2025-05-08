PM Modi Meets Army Chief After Pakistan's Missile Attack, India's Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The crucial meeting comes hours after India announced that it thwarted Pakistan's missile attack on Indian military installations in the north and western parts of the country.

The Army Chief arrived at the PM's residence for the meeting. Last night, Pakistan attempted to attack military targets in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

India Neutralises Pak Air Defence Site

India said it thwarted Pakistan's attempt to attack sites, using the Unmanned Aircraft System Grid (UAS Grid) and air defence system. India used the potent S-400 missile defence system to shoot down Pakistani missiles that attempted to attack India.

"The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," India said in a strongly worded statement, calling out Pakistan's aggression.

In response, India neutralised an Air Defence site in Lahore. Sources told news agency ANI that the Air Force fired S-400 on 'moving targets' and then India deployed HARPY drones to disable Pakistan air defence radars.

The tensions along the border and the Line of Control are high after India conducted precision military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's retaliatory strike was aimed at dismantling key logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks.

'Compelled To Respond To Pak Fire'

The strikes came almost two weeks after the barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which terrorists from Pakistan shot dead 26 civilians in a tourist spot.

Pakistan, for the last two weeks, has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and last night, in a heavy artillery shelling, 16 Indians died, including three women and children.

India said it was "compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt." New Delhi said, "It reiterates their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistani military respects it."