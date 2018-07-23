Mumbai-London Flight Diverted To Romania, Stays Stranded For Over 4 Hours

Angry passengers on the Mumbai-London Jet Airways took to twitter, complaining about the delay.

A London-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was diverted to Bucharest in Romania due to a medical emergency, but it remained stranded there reportedly for more than four hours, passengers complained.

Author Suhel Seth was one of the passengers on the flight. He took to Twitter to vent his anger.

"The commander of @jetairways 9W 116 which is now stranded at Bucharest tells us that while all local clearances have been given, they are waiting for the goddamn DGCA to give them an approval and that too from Bombay? How stupid can things get?" he tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Seth said, "Passengers on @jetairways 9W 116 have been sitting in the plane at Bucharest which has now been on the Tarmac for four hours. Waiting for some stupid chap in the DGCA BOMBAY to give us an approval to take off for London. What's going on @jayantsinha and @sureshpprabhu?".

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu reacted to his tweet: "I am getting this looked into and sorted out immediately."

Minutes later, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted that no permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was required but they were awaiting clearance from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, as the flight had landed with excess fuel weight.

"There is no permission pending from DGCA. However, since the landing was with excess fuel weight (en route London), clearance has been sought from the manufacturer (Boeing) so that there is no technical safety issue on take-off. Should take off as soon as the clearance is received," the tweet read.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said flight 9W116 from Mumbai to London Heathrow, with 328 people on board, was diverted to Bucharest, Romania due to a medical emergency.

The affected person has now been shifted to a local hospital for further treatment. Jet Airways, along with local authorities, is making all necessary arrangements for the flight to continue its onward journey to London Heathrow, the spokesperson said.