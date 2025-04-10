Ex-Minister Suresh Prabhu Only Indian On Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has been appointed to the Bloomberg New Economy advisory board, making him the only Indian on the list, which includes the former President of Indonesia, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath and several industry leaders.

Suresh Prabhu is a six-time Member of Parliament who held several portfolios during the Vajpayee government and Prime Minister Modi's first two terms.

He held several cabinet portfolios like Industry, Power, Environment & Forest, Railways, Civil Aviation, Commerce & Industry, and Fertilizers & Chemicals. Additionally, he has served as the Prime Minister's Sherpa to the G7 and G20, playing a crucial role in shaping the official agenda of the Government of India on critical issues for the G7 and G20 Summits.

Mr Prabhu is a renowned Chartered Accountant and currently the Chancellor of Rishihood University in Sonipat, Haryana. He is also a visiting Professor at the London School of Economics.

The Bloomberg New Economy is a platform for dialogue and debate about the future of the global economy. A new advisory board was announced yesterday by the chair, Gina Raimondo, the former US Commerce Secretary, and Mario Draghi, who served as prime minister of Italy and president of the European Central Bank.

"I am honored to lead the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board and support Mike Bloomberg's mission to foster deeper dialogue among global leaders. As the world navigates this period of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid advancements in technology, and a growing climate crisis, it's more important than ever to find common ground and build for global prosperity," said Gina Raimondo, Former Commerce Secretary of the United States of America.

She added, "I look forward to convening my fellow board members to discuss how we can strengthen resilience in global commerce and collaborate on long-term solutions to these challenges."

Founded in 2018, Bloomberg New Economy is a worldwide community of multinational CEOs, public officials, innovators and financiers. With gatherings held in Singapore, Beijing, Panama City, Dublin, Marrakesh and Sao Paulo.