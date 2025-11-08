Air India Mumbai-London Flight Delayed By Over 6 Hours Due To Tech Glitch

Air India flight AI129, which was scheduled to depart from Mumbai for London at 6:30 AM, has been delayed on Saturday.

According to a statement from Air India, the flight will now take off at 1:00 PM due to technical difficulties. Passengers have been provided with refreshments while they wait.

The flight remains at Mumbai airport, and a passenger on board reported that they were initially informed that boarding would be delayed by half an hour. Ultimately, boarding began at 6:00 AM instead of the originally scheduled time of 5:20 AM.

After boarding, all passengers remained seated for approximately one to one and a half hours before an announcement was made indicating that they would need to deplane due to technical issues.

Subsequently, passengers were informed that the flight would take off at 12:00 PM. Many passengers had not slept the previous night to catch the early morning flight and are now facing considerable difficulties due to the delay.

Earlier, at least 100 flights were delayed on Friday morning at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, according to Delhi Airport. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport shared, "Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest."

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, alerting passengers to possible delays due to disruptions in flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

In a post on X, Air India said, "A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience."

"Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request that you check your flight status before heading to the airport," the post read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)