Celebrities, Activists Protest Mangrove Felling For Coastal Road In Mumbai

A large group of environmentalists, local residents, children and public figures gathered in Mumbai to oppose the proposed felling of mangroves for the Mumbai-Bhayandar Coastal Road.

Speaking during the protest, actor Dia Mirza said, "We don't want to live in a city where our natural infrastructure is lost and grey replaces green. No amount of afforestation is going to compensate for the real forest." She urged authorities to listen to civil society, emphasising that mangroves are not replaceable assets but living ecosystems built over decades.

Actor Richa Chadha questioned the trade-offs being made in the name of development. "We can't put mangroves at stake for saving 20 minutes of travel time," she said, adding, "There is no economy without ecology."

Pointing to India's climate vulnerability, she called for alternative solutions, noting that technological capability should not come at the cost of environmental degradation.

At the heart of the protest lies a critical ecological argument. Mangroves, often described as Mumbai's natural shield, play a key role in flood mitigation, carbon sequestration and coastal stability. Protesters repeatedly referenced their role during extreme weather events, including the 2005 Mumbai floods, when areas with their mangrove cover intact fared significantly better.

"Mangroves are our first line of defence against floods," said activist Sonika Bhasin, warning that their destruction would not only release stored carbon but also expose the city to greater climate risks. She dismissed compensatory afforestation plans as inadequate: "Forests take decades to grow. You cannot destroy one ecosystem and expect another to replace it elsewhere."

The debate has also taken on a socio-economic dimension. Members of the Koli fishing community, among Mumbai's oldest inhabitants, have raised concerns about their livelihoods being directly threatened by the project.

"I cannot go to Palghar to breathe," Bhasin added, underlining that relocating green cover does little for those who depend on local ecosystems.

Protesters claim that over 20,000 citizens have formally objected to the project, with many arguing that the benefits of the coastal road will be limited to a small section of the population.

"We are not against development; we want clean air and functional roads," said Bansari Kothari. "But this cannot come at the cost of nature."

Children from an NGO named 'Dhai Akshar' also articulated the stakes with clarity. Eleven-year-old Shivam explained how mangrove roots absorb excess water during floods, protecting the city. Another student, Vansh, pointed out that the project could lead to the loss of nearly 45,000 mangrove trees that, he said, "have saved us many times."