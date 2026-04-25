NIT Silchar Moves to Regulate Religious Gatherings After Hostel Video Sparks Debate

The National Institute of Technology ( NIT) Silchar, in Assam's Cachar district has found itself at the centre of a growing campus controversy after NIT Silchar enforced a sweeping restriction on all forms of religious activity in open and common spaces. The move, framed as a step to maintain order, comes in the wake of protests triggered by a viral video allegedly showing a group offering namaz inside a hostel.

The decision has ignited debate across student circles and beyond, especially as right-wing outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stepped in, alleging deeper issues within the campus environment. Their local unit submitted a formal complaint to district authorities, accusing certain faculty members and staff of promoting what they termed "biased" and "anti-Hindu" activities, along with claims of student radicalisation.

According to the memorandum, the groups raised concerns over alleged "illegal activities" in hostels and questioned the influence of some individuals within the institute's administration. They also hinted at the involvement of foreign students in activities they described as "against national interest," intensifying the seriousness of the allegations.

Amid mounting pressure, the institute acted swiftly. An internal meeting led by the Dean of Students' Welfare resulted in a strict directive: no student, staff member, or hostel resident is allowed to engage in prayers or religious gatherings in shared or open campus areas. The order warns of disciplinary action against any violation and has been implemented with immediate effect.

While the administration has termed the measure precautionary, aimed at preventing unrest, it has not gone uncontested. Many students have voiced unease, arguing that the blanket ban risks deepening divisions rather than resolving them. Social media platforms have seen a surge of reactions, with some students pointing out that religious identities are increasingly shaping campus interactions.

Meanwhile, local police have begun examining the situation and remain in contact with the institute authorities. The administration has indicated that all allegations raised in the complaint will be reviewed, though no formal conclusions have been announced yet.

With tensions simmering and opinions sharply divided, what began as a viral clip has now evolved into a broader question about space, identity, and coexistence within one of Assam's premier educational institutions.