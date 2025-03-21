"Held My Thighs, Grabbed Neck": NIT Professor Suspended For Sexual Harassment

An Assistant Professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam's Silchar was suspended on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

According to an order issued by the institute's registrar, Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda of the Electrical Engineering Department was suspended with immediate effect, on the basis of a complaint by a student of Bachelor of Technology. The development came as students held an overnight protest, seeking action against the professor.

According to the victim, the alleged sexual harassment took place when the professor summoned her to his chamber.

In a written complaint to the institute authorities, the woman said the professor touched her inappropriately after calling her to his chamber to discuss her low grades.

"He asked me to sit beside him... and asked me why I get less marks. He started holding my hands and touching my fingers. He then gradually held my thighs. He then started playing vulgar songs in his computer in front of me... touched my stomach and rubbed my stomach. I started crying but he did not stop. He asked me to feel comfortable and spread my legs properly. He then grabbed my neck from behind and kept holding it," the letter, which has gone viral, said.

The woman said she escaped after her friend, who was waiting outside the cabin, gave her a call. "This is a incident of molestation and mental and sexual harassment," she said.

The registrar said the chamber where the alleged incident occurred has been "sealed". "All necessary support is extended to the victim so that she feels safe & comfortable," the notice said.

Police said they have taken note of the incident but are yet to receive a complaint from the woman or NIT.

The professor was not available for a comment.