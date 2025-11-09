Student's Body Found, 2 Missing After Slipping Into Waterfall In Assam

Three first-year IT students went missing after they reportedly fell into a waterfall in Assam's Dima Hasao district, the police said.

The body of Sarbakritika, 20, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam's Silchar, has been recovered.

Two of her friends - Radikha, 19, from Bihar and Sauhard Rai, 20, from UP - are still missing, the police said.

Seven students had gone to the waterfall. After one of them fell into the water, two others tried to rescue the student, but they too slipped into the water at 2 pm, the police said, adding they immediately launched a search with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

NIT authorities have confirmed that the student whose body was recovered and the two others who were missing were studying there.

Boulsol waterfall, where the students went for a picnic on Saturday, is 55 km from NIT Silchar.