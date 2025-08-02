Building Opened As Orphanage In 2021, Never Used, Inaugurated Again As Hotel In Assam

A government building that was inaugurated as a home for orphans and destitute children four years ago in Assam's Dima Hasao district was again inaugurated this month as a hotel.

The baffling matter was reported from Boro Haflong village in the hill district Dima Hasao.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the government building on July 26, 2021. His cabinet colleagues were also present at the event then.

The government facility was built under the non-lapsable central pool of resources (NLCPR) project at an estimated cost of Rs 2.98 crore. It was meant to be used as a home for orphans and vulnerable children in the hill district in Assam.

The building remained unused and its purpose as an orphanage never materialised, government sources said.

In February 2022, the structure was partially demolished and renovated, but the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council never explained why, sources said.

On July 26, locals said they were surprised when the same government building that was meant to house orphans was inaugurated as a private hotel.

Debolal Gorlosa, the chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, inaugurated the private hotel and even shared visuals of the event on his social media handles.

The DHAC has not issued any statement on the matter.