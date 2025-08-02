Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Building Opened As Orphanage In 2021, Never Used, Inaugurated Again As Hotel In Assam

In February 2022, the structure was partially demolished and renovated, but the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council never explained why, sources said

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Building Opened As Orphanage In 2021, Never Used, Inaugurated Again As Hotel In Assam
North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council leader Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated the private hotel
Guwahati/New Delhi:

A government building that was inaugurated as a home for orphans and destitute children four years ago in Assam's Dima Hasao district was again inaugurated this month as a hotel.

The baffling matter was reported from Boro Haflong village in the hill district Dima Hasao.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the government building on July 26, 2021. His cabinet colleagues were also present at the event then.

The government facility was built under the non-lapsable central pool of resources (NLCPR) project at an estimated cost of Rs 2.98 crore. It was meant to be used as a home for orphans and vulnerable children in the hill district in Assam.

The building remained unused and its purpose as an orphanage never materialised, government sources said.

In February 2022, the structure was partially demolished and renovated, but the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council never explained why, sources said.

On July 26, locals said they were surprised when the same government building that was meant to house orphans was inaugurated as a private hotel.

Debolal Gorlosa, the chief executive member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, inaugurated the private hotel and even shared visuals of the event on his social media handles.

The DHAC has not issued any statement on the matter.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Hotel, Hading Hotel
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com