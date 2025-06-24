Trains Halted, Highway Closed After Massive Landslide In Assam's Dima Hasao

Train and road connectivity between the Assam towns of Haflong and Silchar has been severely disrupted following a landslide near the Jatinga-Lampur section. The landslide, reportedly triggered by ongoing road repairs, has forced the suspension of train services over the Lumding-Badarpur hill section and prompted a complete halt to vehicular movement along National Highway 27.

Train services to Tripura, Manipur and Southern Assam remain disrupted following the landslides.

Officials said that slope failure occurred downstream between the highway and the adjacent railway track due to repair work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Soil and debris have slid onto the railway alignment, and water has begun flowing directly onto the tracks. With the site declared unsafe, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) halted train operations through the section on Monday evening as a precautionary measure.

The NFR's Lumding Division has called on NHAI to immediately carry out protective measures and deploy technical experts to prevent further damage to the critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, railway teams have begun clearing the debris from the tracks.

Multiple trains have either been cancelled or short-terminated due to the disruption. Among the cancellations on June 23 are the Guwahati-Silchar Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express, and Silchar-Rangiya Express. Services cancelled for June 24 include the Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express and Naharlagun-Silchar Special.

Short-terminated trains include:

Silchar-Naharlagun Special at New Harangajao

Charlapalli-Silchar Express at Lumding

Kolkata-Agartala Garib Rath Express at Guwahati

Agartala-Anand Vihar Tejas Express at Badarpur

Lokmanya Tilak-Agartala Express at Guwahati

Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express at Lumding

In response to the situation, the Dima Hasao District Administration has imposed a travel ban on the Haflong-Silchar stretch of NH-27 under Section 34(C) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, citing the risk of continued slope movement. Travellers have been advised to avoid the route until further notice.

The administration has directed both NHAI and the railway authorities to send technical teams for site assessment and stabilisation. While restoration efforts are underway, officials have yet to announce when normal services will resume.