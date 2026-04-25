Many Injured In Clashes At Imphal Rally Called Over Recent Attacks

Clashes were reported from across Manipur's capital Imphal today during a march organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), with several people injured.

The rally began at 1 pm from eight locations and they planned to proceed toward Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's official house. However, tension escalated at multiple points across the city as security personnel tried to stop the advancing crowds, leading to clashes.

Around the overbridge area in central Imphal, the police reportedly gave the crowds 10 minutes to disperse, but they refused. Incidents of mob violence were also reported from the market areas in Ima Keithel and Alu Gali areas.

Following this, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowds. Several protestors were detained, and slings and catapults were reportedly recovered from individuals hiding at Ima Keithel.

Normal life was affected with markets shutting down at 1 pm.

COCOMI had said the rally was aimed at seeking answers from the government on key issues, including alleged "proxy war", narco-terrorism, recent killings, judicial inquiry into CRPF firing that killed three people, resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and scrapping of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgents.

COCOMI spokesperson Nahakpam Shanta said the people of Manipur have come out in large numbers in connection with recent incidents as well as developments since May 2023. He said COCOMI has been spearheading agitations on multiple issues, including the demand for scrapping of SoO, action against alleged narco-terrorism, and justice for those killed in incidents such as the Tronglaobi attack and the ambush on a highway in Ukhrul.

Shanta said COCOMI will give a memorandum to the government raising several demands. He alleged assurances to resettle displaced persons have not been fulfilled and stressed the need to resolve the issue before processes like census or NRC take place. He said multiple memorandums and representations have already been submitted to the government, but no clear action-taken report has been provided so far.

Adding a public voice to the protest, Ajit Singh, a local in the crowd, said the agitation is not anti-national but a demand for justice. He said people have suffered loss of lives and property but are yet to receive justice, and questioned the continued silence of the leadership on the issue.