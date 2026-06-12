Inside Swapan Dasgupta's 'Marshall Plan' To Cut Losses, Build Bengal

The Bengal economy, it appears, needs some heavy lifting. The new Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta, has a plan.

The immediate priority, says the first-time Minister, is to find ways to generate revenue without placing any additional tax burden on ordinary people. According to him, the central challenge is to bring fresh revenue into the state economy and provide the financial oxygen needed to revive economic activity while ensuring that citizens are not forced to bear the cost through higher taxation.

Dasgupta believes that the state must be pulled out of its prolonged economic difficulties through a combination of financial discipline, investment, and institutional support.

To explain his vision, he referred to the famous Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after the Second World War.

Following the war, the economies of West Germany and several other European nations had collapsed. In response, the United States launched a large-scale economic assistance programme under the leadership of then US Secretary of State George C Marshall. Through this initiative, financial aid, loans, technical assistance, and development support were extended to war-ravaged countries.

West Germany, in particular, used that assistance effectively and went on to achieve one of the most remarkable economic recoveries in modern history. Industrial production expanded, trade and commerce revived, employment opportunities increased significantly, and the country emerged as one of the strongest economies in Europe.

Drawing a parallel, Dasgupta argues that Bengal also requires a similar coordinated effort for economic revival. According to him, support from the Centre, access to funds from various financial institutions, and the proper implementation of central development schemes can together create what may be described as an internal "Marshall Plan" for the state.

He pointed out that if programmes such as MGNREGA (100 Days' Work Scheme), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and housing schemes receive timely approvals and effective implementation, they can inject substantial resources into the state's economy. Such spending would stimulate local demand, improve infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and strengthen economic activity across both urban and rural areas.

At the same time, attracting private investment remains a key component of the government's strategy. There is growing optimism within policy circles that improved coordination between the Centre and the state, along with a more investment-friendly environment, could encourage greater industrial participation in Bengal.

Large corporate groups and infrastructure companies, including organisations such as Larsen & Toubro, have reportedly shown renewed interest in investment opportunities in the state. If these proposals materialise, they could contribute significantly to industrial growth, job creation, and long-term economic development.

The real challenge before Dasgupta, however, lies in translating this vision into reality. Bengal continues to face substantial financial liabilities and structural economic pressures. Whether the new Finance Minister can successfully navigate these constraints and place the state on a sustainable path of economic progress remains one of the most important questions before the government today.

His success, ultimately, will be judged not merely by financial management but by his ability to convert a difficult fiscal situation into a foundation for growth, investment, and employment in the years ahead.

Bengal today stands among the most financially stressed states in India. According to analyses by the Finance Commission, alongside Kerala and Punjab, West Bengal is considered one of the country's most debt-burdened states. The state's total outstanding debt has now reached approximately Rs 8.15 lakh crore, making it one of the highest among India's major states.

The distinction, however, lies in the debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio. While Punjab's debt-to-GSDP ratio remains even higher, around 46 to 47 per cent, West Bengal's ratio stands close to 38-39 per cent. Kerala ranges between roughly 33-38 per cent. But in terms of sheer outstanding debt volume, Bengal carries the heaviest burden.

The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly flagged these states as highly stressed. Concerns over Bengal's debt are not new. Discussions on the issue had begun long ago, even during Mamata Banerjee's earlier tenure when Pranab Mukherjee served as Finance Minister at the Centre.

At one point, there were efforts to seek relief. A committee was formed under the Finance Commission framework to examine state debt restructuring. Bengal's Resident Commissioner and financial representatives participated in discussions. Numerous meetings took place. But Pranab Mukherjee maintained a practical position: as India's Finance Minister, he could not provide exceptional treatment to one state alone. If Bengal received such relief, Punjab and others would naturally demand similar concessions.

Over the years, financial complexities only deepened. Then came GST and the changing Centre-state equations. Political relationships also became increasingly complicated after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

Repeatedly, PM Modi urged states to adopt centrally sponsored schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. However, political disagreements between the Centre and the state government often prevented consensus. As a result, several projects saw funding bottlenecks. At times, the centre argued that expenditure reports had not been submitted properly. Questions also arose over utilisation certificates and spending patterns.

Many economists and policy institutions, including NITI Aayog, repeatedly highlighted implementation gaps and missed opportunities. But the larger issue gradually became political rather than purely economic.

Today, however, the core problem is not merely that Bengal's debt is high. The deeper issue is that much of it is increasingly viewed as unproductive debt.

Three major concerns stand out:

First: Revenue expenditure dominates spending

More than 90 per cent of spending goes toward salaries, pensions, subsidies and welfare schemes. Programmes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and other cash support measures form a significant part of expenditure.

Second: Interest payments have become enormous

Nearly Rs 45,000 crore annually from the state's own revenue goes toward interest payments alone. Around 42 per cent of state-generated revenue is absorbed simply by servicing debt.

Third: Capital expenditure remains weak

Although investment spending has increased somewhat, it began from a very low base and still has not generated the level of private investment necessary to create long-term economic growth.

To address this, discussions around a five-step roadmap have emerged, reportedly with NITI Aayog's involvement. Economist Ashok Lahiri, now serving as Vice Chairman, is expected to become a key coordinating figure. With both the Centre and state now being led by the same political party, supporters believe the so-called "double-engine government" framework could reduce friction and improve cooperation under India's federal structure.

Several possible measures are being discussed.

* Expanding Revenue Sources: Bengal's own tax revenue as a percentage of GSDP remains lower than that of states like Maharashtra. The proposal is to plug tax leakages, broaden the tax base, reform professional taxes and modernise stamp duty structures.

If effectively implemented, such reforms could potentially generate an additional Rs 20,000-30,000 crore annually over the coming years.

* Rationalising Welfare Spending: There is no indication that welfare schemes will be discontinued. In fact, many promises involve expanding assistance. However, discussions are underway about making welfare spending more targeted.

One idea involves linking long-term benefits to skill development and employment generation. Welfare would remain, but in a more structured framework.

* Asset Monetisation: The state possesses land assets and public sector undertakings that could potentially be monetised. Unused government land in Kolkata, Haldia and other regions may be considered for productive use.

Bengal has numerous departments and public entities with underperforming assets. Their restructuring or monetisation could create one-time financial gains.

* Increasing Private Investment: The BJP's stated emphasis has been on manufacturing and job creation rather than relying solely on welfare politics.

Large infrastructure projects such as the following:

1. Tajpur Port

2. Deocha-Pachami coal project

3. Industrial clusters

4. The port and logistics sectors

are expected to become central pillars.

However, this requires balancing politics and economics carefully. Complete rejection of welfare politics is not realistic in Bengal's political environment. Historically, governments under the Left Front and later under Trinamool followed models that combined economics with social support. Any future finance strategy may similarly require a mixed approach.

* Debt Restructuring and Central Support: There are discussions about seeking long-term concessional funding and low-interest support from the Centre.

High-cost loans could potentially be refinanced at lower rates, reducing annual interest burdens substantially. If successful, annual savings of several thousand crores could emerge.

Comparisons with other states provide useful lessons. Gujarat's debt ratio is much lower because a large share of expenditure goes into productive sectors and capital formation. Odisha benefits from mining revenue and strong fiscal discipline. Tamil Nadu's debt exists alongside sustained industrial investment and capital expenditure.

West Bengal's challenge is different.

The state cannot simply rely on welfare spending and expect debt to shrink. Economic growth itself has to become stronger.

Experts argue that for every three rupees spent on revenue expenditure, at least one rupee should shift toward capital expenditure. GSDP growth may also need to reach 8 per cent or more. Without that, projections suggest debt levels could remain around 35 per cent for years. The immediate target, therefore, is not a dramatic reduction. It is stabilisation.

This remains the central concern today. Without sustained investment, Bengal risks remaining trapped in a cycle of debt and financial stress. That is why the roles of the new Chief Minister and the new Finance Minister become crucial. The roadmap now exists on paper. The larger question is whether policy, politics and execution can finally move in the same direction.