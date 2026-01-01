Protests Erupt In Manipur After Bodies Of 6 Naga Hostages Recovered

The apex body of the Naga communities in Manipur -- the United Naga Council (UNC) -- has strongly condemned the recovery of the dead bodies of six Naga hostages, describing it as "the most unacceptable and gross violation of human rights and an affront to human dignity."

"We condemn this sacrilegious and satanic act upon innocent Naga civilians in the strongest terms. We express our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this hour of profound grief and loss," the UNC stated in a press release while calling for a 24-hour shutdown.

The UNC further stated: "The shocking fact that the six innocent Nagas, who were taken hostage by Leilon Vaiphei villagers and KNF(P) militants on May 13, have been recovered not only as lifeless human remains but also in highly mutilated and dismembered conditions."

The Nagas have now declared that they will not accept the bodies of the six hostages until their charter of demands is fully addressed. The UNC has urged the state government to immediately abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with all Kuki militant groups and to arrest and prosecute all personnel of the Kuki National Front (President) group [KNF(P)] involved in the kidnapping of 18 Naga civilians amid the ongoing conflict between the Naga and Kuki communities.

The Nagas have also demanded the immediate removal of Nemcha Kipgen from the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Manipur Government's Response

The Government of Manipur has strongly condemned the murder of the six Naga villagers who were kidnapped by suspected armed militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Their bodies were recovered today in Kangpokpi district. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and strongly condemned the brutal act.

He stated that the government would not tolerate such violence and would not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. He added that the culprits responsible for the murders would be arrested and punished as per the law of the land.