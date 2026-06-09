14 Kuki Hostages Released By Naga Groups In Manipur After 27 Days

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Tuesday facilitated the release of 14 Kuki hostages in Manipur's Senapati district in a significant humanitarian gesture amid the ongoing Naga-Kuki hostage crisis.

The group handed the hostages over to district administration officials, police and security personnel after consultations among various stakeholders.

It came amid growing appeals from church bodies, civil society organisations and community leaders for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Addressing the media after the release, UNC President Ng Lorho said the decision to facilitate the release was guided by the Naga people's commitment to humanitarian values, war ethics, international law and human rights.

"The PAC Council intervened and facilitated the release of the Kuki hostages on the basis that Nagas are cultured people. We uphold war ethics and also respect international law and human rights," Lorho said.

He said the decision was also influenced by the assurance reportedly given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio that all possible efforts would be made to trace and establish the status of the six missing Naga hostages.

According to Lorho, the UNC also took into consideration appeals made by various sections of society, including the Council of Naga Baptist Churches, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council, Christian forums, tribal hohos and organisations from across Nagaland, as well as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

He further referred to assurances given by the Manipur Government that efforts would be made to establish the status of the missing Naga hostages within a time-bound framework.

"In consultation with all stakeholders, the United Naga Council facilitated the safe release of the 14 Kuki hostages and handed them over to the district administration, police and security forces before the public," he said.

Treated Humanely, Says Hostage

Addressing the media following his release, one of the hostages, Paotinkai Chongloi of Kokhita village, said they had remained in Naga custody for 27 days and were treated humanely throughout the period.

He said they were provided food, clothing, blankets and other necessities and received two meals a day along with tea during their stay.

"We have learned a great lesson from our Naga brothers. They have been extraordinary to us," Chongloi said.

Appealing to his community, he urged them to reciprocate the goodwill shown by the Nagas and called for the unconditional release of the six missing Naga hostages on humanitarian grounds.

The hostage crisis emerged following the disappearance of six Naga individuals in the Senapati-Kangpokpi region. The incident triggered widespread concern among Naga organisations and led to sustained appeals for their safe return. Subsequently, 14 Kuki individuals came under the custody of Naga volunteers and civil society organisations, further escalating tensions between the two communities.

The developments prompted interventions from church organisations, tribal bodies, civil society groups and political leaders from across the Northeast, all of whom appealed for restraint and a humanitarian resolution to the crisis.