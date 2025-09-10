Naga Body Blocks Manipur Highways, Asks Centre To Stop Border Fencing

The United Naga Council (UNC) that represents the Naga tribes of Manipur has launched what it calls a "trade embargo" in protest against the Centre's decision to end the free movement regime (FMR) and build a fence along the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border.

The UNC said the road blockade will not allow any commercial goods to pass. The protesters have blocked trucks in Naga-dominated stretches along National Highways 2 and 37.

The affected areas include Senapati, Ukhrul, and Tamenglong. The blockade has disrupted supply lines to other parts of Manipur including the central valley and the hills in the southern Kuki-dominated areas.

The UNC is upset over what it said was the Centre's lack of response to their concerns despite multiple appeals and a failed meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 26.

The UNC said the border fence and the removal of the FMR will divide the Naga tribes across Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar, threatening their cultural identity and ancestral ties.

The border fencing project is likely to cost Rs 31,000 crore.

The UNC said the border fencing should be stopped in Naga-dominated areas, FMR should be restored and the Naga peace process be prioritised. The NSCN(IM) has been in talks with the Centre for a long time.

Calling the embargo a peaceful protest, the UNC sought support from Naga communities across Manipur and requested for public understanding.

The UNC said they will intensify their protest if their demands are ignored. The blockade has raised concerns about shortages in Imphal valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur on Saturday.