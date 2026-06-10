Month After Kidnapping, Bodies Of 6 Naga Hostages Recovered In Manipur

In a major development in violence-hit Manipur, the bodies of six persons believed to be among those kidnapped during the Kuki-Naga clashes on May 13 were recovered on Wednesday, a police statement said.

According to reports, the bodies of the six men were recovered near Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

Manipur Police said that the bodies were found after nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic teams.

"After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on 13 May 2026," the police statement read.

The six were allegedly among those kidnapped during the violence that erupted after three Kuki church leaders were killed and five others injured amid tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur's hill districts.

The recovery comes a day after the United Naga Council confirmed that 14 Kuki hostages, who were allegedly kidnapped during the same period, had been released by Naga groups.

The latest round of violence began on May 13, when at least 48 civilians from the Kuki and Naga communities were reportedly taken hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

On May 15, Manipur Police said that 28 of those kidnapped had been rescued or released.

Government sources said post-mortem examinations would be conducted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, after which the bodies would be handed over to the families.