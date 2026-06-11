Violence Continues in Manipur, 2 Dead In Pre-Dawn Attack In Kamjong

Violence continued in Manipur on Thursday, with suspected militants launching a pre-dawn attack on Kultuk village in Kamjong district, killing two people and setting six houses ablaze. The incident took place hours after six bodies, believed to be of missing Naga civilians, arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat, heightening tensions across the state.

"The attack occurred at around 4:30 am when an armed group, equipped with sophisticated weapons, attacked them. Two villagers were killed in the attack, while two were injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital," said a police official.

Clashes Over Bodies

Large numbers of family members, community leaders, civil society representatives and members of the public had gathered at JNIMS since Wednesday evening, awaiting the arrival of the bodies. According to police, tensions escalated shortly after the remains reached the hospital, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore order after the situation briefly turned volatile.

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Clashes were reported between security personnel and angry mourners, including family members and residents who had gathered to pay their last respects.

The bodies were later secured and deposited at the JNIMS mortuary. As the remains arrived well past midnight, post-mortem examinations have yet to be conducted. Senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other security agencies also reached the hospital as authorities closely monitored developments.

The six bodies were recovered from Karam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district.

The news of the recovery triggered widespread anguish and unrest in several parts of the state.

In the Senapati district, goods-laden trucks were reportedly set ablaze in the Karong area by unidentified persons. An office of the Naga People's Front (NPF) came under attack by an angry mob.

Similar protests and public demonstrations were reported from Tamei late on Wednesday evening.

Shutdown Announced

In response to the killings, the United Naga Council (UNC) announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas from 6 am on June 11 to 6 am on June 12. Condemning the killings in the strongest terms, the UNC expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, saying that the bodies would not be received by the community until its charter of demands is addressed by the Government of Manipur and the Government of India.

Also read: Month After Kidnapping, Bodies Of 6 Naga Hostages Recovered In Manipur

Among its key demands are the revocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, the arrest and prosecution of those allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killings, the declaration of the Kuki National Front-President Group (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation, and the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen from office.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed deep anguish over the recent incidents of violence and strongly condemned the killing of six persons.