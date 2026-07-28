Rejected By Microsoft India, This Techie Landed Her Dream Job In The US: "What A Journey"

An Indian software engineer's candid reflection on career setbacks and family pride has struck a chord on social media, with thousands relating to her story of how rejection can sometimes lead to unexpected opportunities. Prachiti, who now works at Microsoft in Washington state, shared that her journey almost took a very different direction. Before leaving India to pursue higher studies in the United States, she had applied for a role at Microsoft India and planned to give up her US admission if she received an offer.

When that opportunity did not materialise, she moved to the US as planned - a decision that ultimately led her to a career at Microsoft.

The experience came full circle recently when she took her parents to visit her workplace in Washington. Seeing the sprawling campus and the environment where she now works left them visibly proud, she said, adding that their reaction was all the reassurance she needed after years of hard work.

"Last week, I took my parents to my workplace here in Washington and they were just in awe of how huge it is, the perks we have, of everything. So I usually ask them, "Are y'all proud?!" And this time, I didn't have to, their smiles told me everything. Really grateful... What a journey it has been to think about," she wrote.

See the post here:

Her post quickly went viral on X, with many users saying it was a powerful reminder that disappointments can sometimes open the door to opportunities far greater than the ones initially hoped for.

One user wrote, "You have come a long way, indeed," while another remarked, "This is so wholesome."

A third said, "wow keep smiling."