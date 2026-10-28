Mumbai Airport Shares Vision For Redevelopment Of Terminal 1

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has shared artistic impressions showcasing its vision for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), outlining plans for a modern, passenger-centric facility with enhanced capacity, upgraded infrastructure and architectural elements reflecting Mumbai's cultural identity.

According to a CSMIA spokesperson, the visuals were presented during a meeting with the Airport Airline Operators Committee (AOC). The artistic impressions illustrate the proposed architectural character and intended passenger experience of the future terminal, offering a vision of the redevelopment rather than a definitive preview of the completed facility.

Commissioned in 1964, the existing Terminal 1 is an ageing facility. CSMIA said independent audits conducted by Structwel in 2017 and IIT Bombay in 2024 highlighted significant safety and structural vulnerabilities, making the replacement of the decades-old terminal an urgent necessity from a public safety perspective.

The proposed redevelopment aims to transform the existing structure into a modern gateway that combines passenger convenience, operational efficiency and elements of Mumbai's cultural heritage. The architectural vision includes a sweeping departure entrance, a spacious and naturally illuminated check-in hall, and interiors featuring art murals inspired by the city's rich cultural identity.

The departure hold area is envisioned as a welcoming environment with indoor greenery, premium lounges and expansive glass facades overlooking the runways. For arriving passengers, the proposed design includes an open and artistic kerbside area featuring a large flamingo sculpture celebrating Mumbai's natural biodiversity.

Beyond the architectural transformation, the redevelopment plans seek to significantly expand the terminal's passenger-handling capacity and improve the overall airport experience. Annual capacity is expected to increase by 33 per cent, from 15 million passengers per annum (mppa) to 20 mppa.

The number of check-in counters is planned to rise from 74 to 109, marking an increase of 47 per cent. Security infrastructure is also set for expansion, with plans for 15 passenger screening lanes and five transfer lanes, representing a 2.5-fold increase. These improvements are intended to facilitate smoother passenger movement and reduce congestion during peak travel periods.

The proposed terminal will also feature a substantial increase in contact stands, from seven to 25, aimed at reducing dependence on remote boarding arrangements. Conventional boarding gates are planned to be replaced with 12 state-of-the-art e-gates, while the number of baggage reclaim belts is expected to increase from five to 11 to improve baggage handling and collection.

CSMIA has outlined a phased redevelopment strategy designed to maintain airport operations while construction progresses. Demolition of the existing Terminal 1 is scheduled to begin in April 2027. To accommodate interim domestic passenger traffic, the expansion of the G+3 T2 North-West Pier is expected to become operational by March 2029.

The new Terminal 1 is targeted for completion by December 2030. Following the planned expansion, Mumbai airport's overall passenger-handling capacity is expected to reach 65 million passengers per annum.