Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First Section Set For Launch In December 2027

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday initiated the breakthrough of a five-kilometre-long tunnel in Thane near Mumbai, marking a significant achievement in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Standing at one of the openings of the tunnel, Vaishnaw pushed the button and triggered a controlled dynamite blast to break through its final layer, completing five km of excavation.

Briefing mediapersons present at the site to cover the event, Vaishnaw called it a "landmark achievement" and reiterated that the 50-km-long first section between Surat and Billimora will be completed by December 2027.

अब करीब-करीब मुंबई–अहमदाबाद प्रोजेक्ट में 320 किलोमीटर का वायडक्ट यानी ब्रिज वाला पोर्शन कंप्लीट हो गया है। सारे स्टेशनों पर बहुत अच्छा काम चल रहा है। नदियों पर जो पुल बन रहे हैं, वह भी बहुत तेजी से कंप्लीट हो रहे हैं: माननीय रेल मंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी pic.twitter.com/C9b9wpSd8P — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 20, 2025

Vaishnaw appreciated the progress of the project, saying this tunnel is a part of the total 21-km-long tunnel, out of which seven km passes through the sea.

Had a detailed review of Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project. Both sides expressed satisfaction with its rapid progress. pic.twitter.com/M18mnRVeeh — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 19, 2025

The 508-km-long project will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Officials said that the excavation was done through the 'drill and blast' method, and henceforth, a tunnel-boring machine will be used.

This 5 km tunnel runs between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)