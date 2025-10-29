Reel Turns Real Trouble: Mercedes Stuck On Gujarat Beach, Case Filed

A video of a luxury car being pulled from the seawater at Surat's Dumas Beach has renewed concerns over violations of the area's vehicle entry ban. The clip, which shows a crane retrieving a red Mercedes sedan stuck in the sand, quickly went viral on social media and prompted swift action from local authorities.

Despite a strict ban on vehicle entry, Dumas Beach continues to see repeated violations, with several instances of cars getting stranded in the sand, especially during high tide or after rainfall. In the latest incident, a man drove his high-end Mercedes car onto the beach, reportedly while attempting to shoot a reel. The vehicle soon became stuck in the soft sand near the waterline.

Eyewitnesses reported that efforts to remove the car were unsuccessful until a crane was brought in to pull the vehicle out. The viral video triggered outrage online, and Surat Police quickly responded. They detained the driver and initiated legal proceedings.

In an official statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police Deep Vakil said, "We are recommending the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel the driver's license. We also plan to inform the insurance company to ensure that any claims related to the incident are rejected."

Police have reiterated that Dumas Beach is a restricted zone for vehicles and warned of stricter enforcement going forward. They urged citizens to respect public safety regulations and avoid such reckless behaviour.

This is the second such case in Surat this year. A similar incident took place in July, when a Mercedes SUV driver flouted the rules and drove the car toward the sea. The vehicle got stuck after rainfall turned the shore muddy. That driver too was reportedly attempting stunts when the SUV became half-submerged in the sand.