Mourners Go For Funeral Of 103-Year-Old, Return After Eating Birthday Cake

A 103-year-old woman in Ramtek, Nagpur district, cheated death in what can only be described as a miracle story of life returning just as it was being mourned. In a complete reversal of atmosphere, a great-grandmother for whom funeral preparations were being made turned out to be alive. By a remarkable coincidence, it was her birthday that same day, instead of a cremation, the family celebrated with cake.

This incident took place in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. Gangabai Sakhare, a 103-year-old resident who was presumed dead, managed to dodge death at the final moment.

During final preparations for the cremation, as the family gathered, a relative noticed the elderly woman's toes suddenly move.

The episode began on Monday evening when Gangabai appeared to have passed away after her body movements ceased. Her family initiated the final rites and sent messages to all their relatives. By Tuesday morning, Gangabai had been dressed in a new saree, her hands and feet were tied, and cotton plugs had been placed in her nostrils as per tradition. News of her demise spread, and relatives from distant areas began arriving for the funeral.

However, her grandson, Rakesh Sakhare, noticed a slight movement in her feet. The moment the cotton was removed from her nose, Gangabai took a deep breath. The grandmother they thought they had lost was very much alive.

In an instant, the mourning transformed into a celebration. The hearse was sent back, and the mourning tent was promptly dismantled. Neighbours began calling the 103-year-old a "living miracle." It was then that family members realised that, by sheer coincidence, it was also her birthday.

Following this miraculous turn of events, the family celebrated her 103rd year. The sight of people who had arrived with sombre faces for a funeral, leaving happily after eating birthday cake, has become a major talking point in the region. Now, people from neighbouring villages are flocking to the house to meet the woman who was given a second lease on life.