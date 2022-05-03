Woman Gives Railways' 'Job Letters' To 12, Cheats Them Of Nearly Rs 60 Lakhs

When they reported to work, Railways said the appointment letters were fake (Representational)

The Thane Police have registered a case against a woman in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating 12 people of Rs 59 lakh while promising them jobs in the Railways, an official from the local police station said today.

The 12 job aspirants are from Maharashtra's Jalgaon districts, the official added.

One of the victims told the police that he came to know about the woman, identified as Sushila Deore, through an acquaintance. She offered to get him a job in the Railways for which he paid her a certain amount of money, the official said quoting the complaint.

The other victims also did the same on being promised jobs as ticket collectors and helpers on trains.

The accused then gave appointment letters to the victims in sealed envelopes. But, when they reported for work at the office of Central Railway's, they were told that the appointment letters were fake, the official said.

When the victims sought a refund of their money, the woman issued them cheques which bounced, following which they approached the police.

The police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)