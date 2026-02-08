Months Without Job, US Visa Hurdles End Indian Graduate's Dream

A 27-year-old Indian man has shared his difficult experience in the United States, saying his American dream ended after months without a job and repeated problems linked to his visa. His story has drawn attention online and started a wider discussion about the struggles faced by many international students.

The man shared his story on Reddit in a post titled "Did everything 'right' in the US, still failed, heading back to India." He wrote that he followed the typical path most students take. He went to the US to study, completed his degree, and then began looking for a job, but ultimately couldn't find one.

He stated that his journey in the US was filled with constant misfortune. According to him, he arrived in the US in August 2022 and completed his master's degree in December 2023. He also stated that he has been unemployed since February 2024.

The man clarified that he left no stone unturned. He explained that he diligently applied for jobs, applying to over 30 places daily. He also stated that whenever he got an interview opportunity, he was often rejected due to his visa status. He was repeatedly told that the company couldn't continue him because he needed sponsorship.

Check Out The Post Here:

After receiving repeated negative responses and a prolonged lack of work, he revealed that he had decided to return to India.

Social Media Reaction

Many people expressed sympathy for his plight. Some users even noted that such situations are becoming increasingly common for foreign graduates in today's highly competitive job market.

One user commented, "You can do everything right and still fail. That's life. Sorry, man."

Another user noted, "You didn't fail but the market is like that."