Chinese Woman Quits Job To Survive Alone On Remote Island In Harsh Conditions

A woman has left a senior management position at a major company in Beijing to take a job on a deserted island in the East China Sea. Despite the modest monthly salary of just 3,000 yuan, the solitary job has sparked envy among many on social media.

Yue Li, born in the 1980s, shares details of her new profession online. She works as a quality inspector at a fish feeding base on the uninhabited Dongzhai Island, as reported by City Express.

There are a few other small islands nearby, but they are also uninhabited, while the nearest populated island, Daishan, is about 40 kilometers away.

Yue's responsibilities include inspecting fish feeding equipment, recording water temperature and tides, and monitoring fish growth. Before taking this job in mid-December, she was a senior manager at a large property development company in Beijing, where she had worked for nearly 20 years.

She decided to leave her high-paying city job due to the immense work pressure. Yue said she traveled for work approximately 300 days a year, and when she was in Beijing, her daily commute between her home and office took four hours.