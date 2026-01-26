91-Year-Old Woman In China Slaps TV In Anger Over Unfair Treatment Of Favourite Characters

A 91-year-old woman in northeastern China has won the hearts of internet users with her passionate reactions to TV dramas. Living in Dalian, Liaoning province, she often gets so involved in the shows that she becomes angry, yells at the characters, and even hits the TV when her favourite characters are treated unfairly, reported the South China Morning Post.

The grandmother gained widespread attention online after her granddaughter, Liu, shared videos showing her emotional and intense reactions while watching TV dramas. In these videos, she can be seen slapping the TV and scolding the characters, Xianfeng News reported.

Watching TV dramas is her favorite hobby. Recently, she has been watching two shows in a row, Chang Xiang Si (English: Lost You Forever) and Lian Hua Lu (Mysterious Lotus Casebook). Lost You Forever is a romantic tale set in ancient costumes, while Mysterious Lotus Casebook is a mysterious and thrilling tale set in ancient times.

In one video, she angrily yells at a male character, asking if he ever thought someone could live after death. She also reveals that he hung a woman from a tree and drained her blood. In another clip, she criticises a villain, saying that the police should be called to punish him for his sins.

Sometimes she expresses her anger at the oppression of younger people by older people. She says that her conservative viewpoint cannot stop history.

Her anger is so intense that she often slaps the TV. Liu says that one TV had to be replaced because of her anger. She recalled that despite buying a new TV, the screen went black just three days later because Grandma hit it again.

However, Liu says Grandma never gets angry in her daily life and is always kind to the family. She laughs and says that only when watching TV series does her grandmother's "other personality" emerge.

To protect the TV, the family has installed an acrylic shield in front of it. Some internet users suggested projecting dramas onto the wall, but Liu rejected this, fearing Grandma might hurt herself by hitting the wall.