Chinese Woman Steals Rs 5 Crore From Office To Perform 'Black Magic' On Boyfriend

A Chinese woman who wanted to maintain a strong bond with her lover and end problems in their relationship stole Rs 5,54,21,589.50 ($677,000) from her office and used that money to pay for black magic to keep her partner happy.

According to The South China Morning Post, "the pilfering bookkeeper, surnamed Wang, from Liaoning province in northeastern China, was arrested by police after it was discovered she had been misusing the funds of her employer."

"It is not clear what penalty she faces, but, according to a report by Star Video, she believes everything she did was worth it. Her boss, surnamed Qiao, did not notice anything abnormal with the company account until August last year, at which point he called in the police."

While investigating this case, the officers seized a number of designer bags and clothes she bought with the stolen funds.

The SCMP further mentioned that Wang began to divert the company's money in March 2018, at which time she was on the verge of losing her boyfriend and was intent on keeping him in her affections.

Desperate for solutions to her problematic love life, Wang was tempted by fortune-telling and horoscope ads online, and she developed the belief that she could rely on religious rites to realise her wishes.

Wang maintained her steadfast belief that black magic brought her good luck and preserved her relationship despite being detained for improperly spending the office cash.