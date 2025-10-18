Lottery Winner Spends Rs 1.4 Crore On Female Live-Streamer, Wife Files for Divorce

A Chinese man has gone viral on social media after splurging a major chunk of his Rs 12.3 crore ($1.4 million) lottery win on a female live-streamer while leaving his wife short-changed. The woman, identified as Yuan, has now filed for divorce from her husband after exposing the scandal on TV.

Yuan said she was initially elated for her husband, who told her that they could buy anything with the money. He allegedly gave her a bank card which had a balance of Rs 3.6 crore ($420,000) for them to spend, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

Since Yuan trusted her husband, she simply kept the card in the drawer without checking the balance. The husband's behaviour, however, changed from here.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, started gambling in daytime and watching live-streams by women hosts all night, whilst tipping many of them. Yuan, on the other hand, barely received any money from her spouse.

The report highlighted that the man tipped one of the streamers Rs 1.4 crore ($168,000) and took her on a four-day trip, only to be caught by Yuan at the railway station.

'How About An...'

As Yuan dug deeper, she found chats of her husband calling the live-streamer "honey" while calling himself "hubby".

"What kind of old man do you like? How about an old man with a lot of money, like me?" he asked the woman.

She also discovered that the bank card given to her did not contain any money, prompting her to file for divorce proceedings.

"You have treated me unfairly. I have made so many contributions to our family. Do you have any conscience?" Yuan was quoted as saying.

"Before he won this lottery prize, I thought of living with him for my whole life. But he betrayed me in an instant. He once said he hoped to find a live-streamer to deliver a child for him. I really wish he had never won the lottery."