Lost Watch Found In 40 Minutes, Doctor's Vande Bharat Experience Wows Internet

A doctor travelling in a Vande Bharat train has shared an impressive experience with the Indian Railways that has left social media users amazed. Travelling on the Vande Bharat Express, the doctor left his wristwatch in the restroom and realised it only after reaching home.

"I travelled in Vande Bharat yesterday. Reached Egmore at 11 pm. Reached Home and realised that I kept my wrist watch in the restroom and forgot to take it back," said the user in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The doctor said he lodged a complaint on the Railmadad website around 12:28 am by giving away the PNR number. Within three minutes, he received a call from the railway helpline, confirming the complaint.

"12:49 am Got a Call from RPF saying that the vehicle has gone to the yard and they have asked to check in the yard," the user said.

At 1:21 am, the doctor said he received a WhatsApp message with the photos of the watch before an RPF officer called him, stating they had found the watch and wanted to confirm if it indeed was the lost item.

The doctor revealed that the entire process of registering the complaint, following it up, and searching for the watch before eventually finding it, took less than 40 minutes, that too after midnight.

"Within 40 minutes of my complaint in the website, in the midnight, for no fault of theirs, a dozen people have worked. Someone has registered the complaint and informed the RPF RPF has noted it. Someone has checked the platform and found the train had gone to the yard. Someone has informed the yard. Someone in yard had given instructions. Someone had gone to the train and found the watch."

The next morning, the doctor visited Egmore station with a letter, ticket copies, and an Aadhar card, retrieving his watch after signing a register.

"Big shoutout to all the dedicated workers of Southern Railways and Railway Protection Force," the doctor added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

I traveled in Vande Bharat yesterday

Reached Egmore at 11 pm

Reached Home and realised that I kept by Wrist Watch in the Rest Room and forgot to take it back



12:28 am Lodged a Complaint in Railmadad Website : Gave my PNR Number, Coach and Seat details and written a brief… pic.twitter.com/wnrtR1XQEp — 𝕲𝖚𝖗𝖚 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖔 🇮🇳 (@spinesurgeon) October 18, 2025

Also Read | Mother Elephant Helps Stuck Calf, Forest Officer Shares Heartwarming Video

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the Indian Railways for its quick and efficient grievance redressal mechanism, whilst Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, thanked the doctor for sharing the positive experience.

"We sincerely thank you, Dr. @spinesurgeon, for sharing your experience! Glad to know our RPF & RailMadad teams could reunite you with your watch so swiftly. Your trust and appreciation motivate our staff to serve passengers even better," wrote the official handle of DRM Chennai.