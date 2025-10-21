Advertisement
Woman Wins Rs 88 Lakh In Lottery Using ChatGPT To Generate Winning Numbers

Tammy Carvey of Wyandotte, Michigan, decided to leave her fate to AI and asked ChatGPT to randomly generate a set of lottery numbers for her.

Tammy Carvey, 45, and her husband posing with the prize-winning cheque.
  • Tammy Carvey won $100,000 in the September Powerball jackpot using AI-generated numbers
  • Carvey used ChatGPT to randomly generate her lottery numbers for the Michigan Powerball
  • Four numbers matched the White Powerball, initially winning her $50,000 before Power Play doubled it
A US woman won Rs 88 lakh ($100,000) in a lottery after using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the lucky numbers. Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, Michigan, won the prize money in September's $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, after buying a lottery ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

Having bought the raffle, Carvey decided to leave her fate to AI and asked ChatGPT to randomly generate a set of lottery numbers for her.

"I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there, and the jackpot was over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket," said Carvey, as per a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

"I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket," she added.

Four of the numbers generated by ChatGPT matched the White Powerball, helping Carvey win $50,000. Carvey said she thought this was the extent of her winnings, but since she also paid extra for a Power Play, her winnings were doubled, helping her win a whopping $100,000.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something. Google told me it was a Rs 44 lakh ($50,000) prize, so that's what I thought I'd won. It wasn't until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realised I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief."

Quizzed about what she would do with the life-changing money, Carvey said she will pay off her home and save the rest.

This is not the first instance when a winner has used AI to select the winning numbers. Last month, Virginia's Carrie Edwards used ChatGPT to select Powerball numbers for the Virginia Lotto drawing. She ultimately won $150,000 (Rs 1.32 crore), all of which she donated to charity.

