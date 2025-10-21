Woman Wins Rs 88 Lakh In Lottery Using ChatGPT To Generate Winning Numbers

A US woman won Rs 88 lakh ($100,000) in a lottery after using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the lucky numbers. Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, Michigan, won the prize money in September's $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, after buying a lottery ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

Having bought the raffle, Carvey decided to leave her fate to AI and asked ChatGPT to randomly generate a set of lottery numbers for her.

"I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there, and the jackpot was over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket," said Carvey, as per a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

"I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket," she added.

Four of the numbers generated by ChatGPT matched the White Powerball, helping Carvey win $50,000. Carvey said she thought this was the extent of her winnings, but since she also paid extra for a Power Play, her winnings were doubled, helping her win a whopping $100,000.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something. Google told me it was a Rs 44 lakh ($50,000) prize, so that's what I thought I'd won. It wasn't until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realised I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief."

Quizzed about what she would do with the life-changing money, Carvey said she will pay off her home and save the rest.

This is not the first instance when a winner has used AI to select the winning numbers. Last month, Virginia's Carrie Edwards used ChatGPT to select Powerball numbers for the Virginia Lotto drawing. She ultimately won $150,000 (Rs 1.32 crore), all of which she donated to charity.