Chinese Woman Divorced Over Baldness Caused By Skin Disease Sparks Debate

A woman in China has attracted widespread sympathy on social media after her husband divorced her because of baldness caused by a skin disease. The 36-year-old woman, surnamed Li, who lives in Shangqiu, central Henan province, says her husband has disdained her ever since she became ill two years ago, reported the South China Morning Post.

Li explains that she has been completely devoted to her family. She takes care of her child, does laundry, cooks, and does other household chores. She describes her husband as ruthless and says she's never seen such a harsh person.

Frustrated by her husband's behaviour and often feeling depressed, Li sought help from the media.

Two years ago, a large portion of her hair suddenly turned white. Doctors diagnosed her with vitiligo, a chronic skin disease that causes pigmentation in the skin, hair, and mucous membranes. Her appearance has changed significantly since then, making her appear older.

Li explains that some children make fun of her on the street, calling her "Qiu Qianchi", a character from the television drama "The Romance of the Condor Heroes".

Li says her husband never accompanied her to the hospital or inquired about her illness because he didn't want to pay her medical bills. He also refused to attend parties or dinners with relatives and friends, saying it would tarnish his reputation.

After 16 years of marriage, Li had to accept her husband's divorce proposal. He has been granted custody of their child. Her husband has not yet responded to Li's allegations.

Lu Manchun, a senior doctor at Zhengzhou Leucoderma Hospital in Henan, explains that vitiligo can occur on any part of the body and affects approximately 0.5 to 2 percent of people worldwide.

Doctors say that the leucoderma on Li's head was not severe at first, but it worsened due to anxiety, anger, and other negative emotions. He explains that positive mindset and good mood is an effective way to control this disease.