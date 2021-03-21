15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Being Molested In UP: Cops

15-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Being Molested In UP: Cops. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly being molested by a 17-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Imaliya Sultanpur area.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

"An FIR has been registered and the accued has been arrested. An investigation has been initiated," said Sitapur Superintendent of Police, RP Singh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, North, Rajiv Dixit informed that for not taking immediate action after the complaint, the in-charge of Imliya Sultanpur and Kazi Kamalpur police stations have been suspended with immediate effect.

"We will make sure that strict action is being taken against all such accuse. Also, for not taking immediate action after the complaint, in charge of Imliya Sultanpur and Kazi Kamalpur police stations have been suspended with immediate effect," said ASP North.