Missing Rajasthan Boy, 10, Found With Slit Throat, Stab Wounds: Police

A case of murder has been registered, the police said

A day after he went missing, the body of a 10-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in a field in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said.

Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday while playing outside his house, following which his family members lodged a complaint with the police.

Neemrana police officer Amir Hasan said that the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and stabbed him in the stomach.

"We have started investigating all angles behind the crime. The accused will be arrested soon," Mr Hasan said.

A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is underway, he added.

